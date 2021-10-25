Dragon Ball Cliffhanger Sparks Surprise Goku Fusion

Dragon Ball Heroes has sparked a surprising Goku fusion with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the promotional anime series! The arcade game in Japan will soon be launching its next expansion for the Big Bang Mission, and the promotional anime series is also reaching a new phase as a result. The New Space-Time War continues with the newest episode of the series as it tasks Goku and Vegeta with fighting against Fuu once more after they were able to escape the dimension he had created. But now they discovered Fuu is much stronger than they were ready for.

Even with the return of Goku and Vegeta Xeno’s Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta fusion (and an even more advanced version of that with Limit Breaker power), it was still not enough to deal with Fuu’s increased strength. After the two Vegetas had been separated from the Gokus as Fuu’s effort to stop the Saiyans from fusing, the two Gokus still figured out a way to channel their power into one another thanks to some last minute help from the Supreme Kai of Time. Which means, the Gokus have fused in quite the interesting way as the newest episode came to an end.

Episode 7 of the New Space-Time War arc sees Goku and Vegeta successfully escaping from Fuu’s other universe, and upon emerging they find that Fuu’s form has changed as well after he had absorbed Dogidogi and its powers. The destructive bird gave Fuu and even more dramatic increase of strength, and he was easily able to deal with both Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (which is even more impressive considering the powerful show case Gogeta had just an episode before).

With Goku and Vegeta separated (as Fuu had sent the two Vegetas to some other space), the Supreme Kai of Time rushes in to help the two remaining Gokus to fuse their ki together into a type of united power that seems to take their Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 forms stronger. Now it’s just a matter of seeing the next episode of the series to see just how this strange fusion of power works, and what a fused Goku could actually be like. But what do you think of this Goku fusion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!