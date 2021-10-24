Dragon Ball Unleashes Powerful New Gogeta Form

Dragon Ball has unleashed a powerful new Gogeta form with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The original card arcade game in Japan is currently in the midst of celebrating its 11th Anniversary, and with it is preparing to launch a whole new line of collectible cards that can be used to introduce new forms and characters to the game’s battles. While this is mostly for fans in Japan to enjoy, fans outside of Japan have been able to reap the benefits of it as the game has introduced all sorts of new powers and forms to the franchise.

During a special event celebrating the 11th Anniversary of the game and debuting the newest episode of the promotional anime’s second season, a new Gogeta form has been revealed. While we have seen both the Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta’s in battle through the anime thus far, this newest version of Gogeta: Xeno taps into the Limit Breaker versions of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta Xeno to fuse into the even more powerful, Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Gogeta. Check out the official art for this new Gogeta form below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1452192159281594377?s=20

As we had seen before, the Limit Breaker versions of the Super Saiyan 4 gives the form a dramatic boost of speed and strength. It’s akin to the godly ki power the main universe Goku and Vegeta have access to (though no official connection has been made just yet), and even needed a special ritual from the Saiyans to get Goku and Vegeta to this level. We even get to see this new Gogeta form in action a little bit with the newest episode of the promotional anime series as he teams with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

The two of them had fused into Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Vegito in the past, so with the debut of this version of Gogeta, the power up has come full circle and now the entire Xeno slate is covered with a power strong enough to compete with the gods. Now all there’s left to do is to fuse the two Gogeta’s together for something even wilder! But what do you think of this new form for Gogeta? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!