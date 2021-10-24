Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Space-Time War Episode 7: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new episode of the New Space-Time War arc! The Big Bang Mission saga has been unfolding over the course of the promotional anime series’ second season, and now it has reached a new phase of the New Space-Time War arc of the saga with the newest episode. After Fuu had sent Goku and Vegeta into a strange new dimension that he created, the two of them were finally able to defeat Goku Black and escape from this new dimension. All of this was only to find a much more powerful Fu when they got out.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission: New Space-Time War Episode 7 is described as such, “After defeating Goku Black, the Scarlet Masked Saiyan, Goku and co. escape from the fake universe. But, their mortal enemy, Fu with whom they once fought a fierce battle, stands in their way once again. How will Goku and others stand up to the new-found power of Fu?” If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can find the newest episode here, or check out @DBSChronicles on Twitter for more:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has reached what seems to be the climax of the New Space-Time War arc. While it’s hard to predict given that each new episode of the promotional anime series comes with its own twists and turns (which often results in new enemies or fights being introduced), this fight against Fuu seems to be coming to an end soon. Not only have Goku and Vegeta reached the limits of their respective forms, but Fuu has also evolved into a deadly new form as well.

This episode sets up a whole new slate of fights for the coming episodes, so it definitely will be intriguing to see how the rest of the Space Time-War arc shakes out and whether or not the promotional anime series will be continuing with new episodes following its second season. Given that it’s the only new Dragon Ball anime content until Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits some time next year, that might not be such a bad prospect. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!