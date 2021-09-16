Dragon Ball Fakes Out Gogeta Fans with a New Transformation





Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently brought an end to the battle against Goku Black and his new transformation in Super Saiyan 3 Rose, with Goku and Vegeta quickly performing the fusion dance to create the all-powerful Gogeta. Though Gogeta showed us a new side of the character by emitting a golden aura during the fight, many fans were taken aback by the new transformation as many Dragon Ball fans were thinking that the fused being was set to unleash one of his patented moves that he had showed off during the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Broly.

Gogeta has yet to make a return appearance in the main series following Dragon Ball Super: Broly, though there have been plenty of new transformations from both heroes and villains that have been introduced in the Shonen franchise. With Vegeta recently unleashing Ultra Ego in his battle against the intergalactic bounty hunter, Granolah, it’s clear that the series created by Akira Toriyama has plenty of power-ups left up its sleeve.

