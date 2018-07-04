‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Drops A Big Dimensional Teaser

When it comes to sheer scale, Dragon Ball is up there with the likes of the Marvel Universe. Akira Toriyama put some serious worldbuilding into his famous franchise, and a handful of creators have since expanded its reach. Still, there are those who aren’t sure about Son Goku and his multiverse travels, and Dragon Ball Heroes knows it.

That doesn’t mean the short anime has to avoid the topic though, you know?

For those unaware, Dragon Ball had a new anime project debut earlier this week. In order to celebrate Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Bandai ordered a promotional anime for the video game series. The anime, which covers the ‘Prison Planet’ arc, shared its first episode on July 1 — and fans have a lot of questions about a note given by Goku Xeno.

After Goku goes head-to-head with his counterpart, Goku Xeno informs the Saiyan of something surprising.

“I’m the Son Goku from a different dimension than yours,” he explains. “My job is catching dimension-crossing evildoers”

Naturally, Goku is thrilled by his counterpart’s action-packed job. “Wow, you’re a good guy!”

Barring Goku’s excitement, the note given by Goku Xeno is worth paying attention to. For complete newcomers to Dragon Ball Heroes lore, this admission is vital as it sets up the series’ big premise. While Goku is off fighting guys in his big universe, there is another version of him doing just that in another dimension. The canon may support Dragon Ball’s multiverse, but when you look out farther, the franchise has a whole has created its own multidimensional array.

Of course, this kind of thing has happened before. Future Trunks spawned a unique world when he began time-traveling in Dragon Ball Z. The complicated mess was mostly resolved during Dragon Ball Super, but there are still other timelines and dimensions out there. For guy like Goku and Goku Xeno, there is no telling whether they’re all each other has, and Dragon Ball could always introduce yet another take on Goku using a new dimension if so called upon.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

How else should Dragon Ball explain its multidimensional time lines? Which one needs to be visited next?