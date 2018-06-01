New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Confirms an Evil Saiyan’s Debut

It has been a few months since Toei Animation wrapped the Dragon Ball Super anime, but the franchise isn’t over yet. Not only will Dragon Ball Super live on with a new film this winter, but Dragon Ball Heroes will also get a short anime adaptation this summer. Oh, and it’s got a villain fans are just dying to meet.

Well, that is if the Evil Saiyan doesn't kill them before then.

Today, fans were given a slew of new information about Dragon Ball Heroes‘ anime. The project’s website revealed its main cast and characters, giving audiences a look at how Vegeta and Goku will appear in the anime. And, at the bottom of the list, the site confirmed an Evil Saiyan would make an appearance in the project.

"The Evil Saiyan" is going to appear in Dragon Ball Heroes anime and will be a formidable enemy of Goku and the others!

The unnamed character is known only as The Evil Saiyan, and his looks are pretty intense. With long hair and a tail, this baddie is shown wearing a muzzle and straightjacket to keep him restrained. So, fans can only imagine how powerful the guy really is.

“A mysterious warrior interred by Fu on the Prison Planet. With his astonishing power, he rampages through the Prison Planet and overwhelms Goku and co.,” the character’s bio reads.

Aside from the short blurb, the website also reveals the actor who will voice the Evil Saiyan. Rikiya Koyama will play the villain, and fans will know the actor best for their work with characters like Ging Freecss from Hunter x Hunter and Takamura from Ippo.

This is not the first time fans have seen this Evil Saiyan, but he hasn’t been found in an anime until now. The character is pulled from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes franchise, and he briefly showed up in its manga. When Goku and Vegeta stumbled upon the Evil Saiyan’s power levels, they were threatened enough to go Super Saiyan Blue outright, so fans know the guy isn’t one to mess around with.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

