Dragon Ball Heroes Preview Shares Killer Krillin Moment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes as a spin-off has been able to explore events and characters that haven't been explored in the main series of Dragon Ball Super, with a preview for the next chapter of its manga giving us a touching moment for Krillin and how much Son Goku trusts his friend when the chips are down. With the next episode of the anime set to see Goku in his Ultra Instinct form and Vegeta in his "Evil Saiyan" transformation battling against Goku Black, it's clear that the spin-off is looking to have big things happen in the Space-Time War.

Krillin has had a big role in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, having first appeared in the original series of Dragon Ball as a student of Master Roshi, training alongside Goku to become a better fighter. Though Son has moved far further in terms of overall power level, able to boost his strength thanks to transformations including the likes of Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct to name a few, Krillin has had the chance to shine in sagas such as the Tournament of Power Arc and the Moro Arc, with both showing off how far the bald Z Fighter has come since his early days.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this preview from the next chapter of Dragon Ball Heroes' manga, that shows how much Goku trusts Krillin, as Hearts notes that the Saiyan warrior stated that "everything would be all right," if the pint-sized Z Fighter was around:

Krillin fears he'd be of no help to Hearts against Dr. W, but then Hearts tells him what he heard about Krillin from Goku before he came for his help

The latest story of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has seen Goku and his fellow Z Fighters navigating through an entirely new universe created by the nefarious scientist Fuu, with the latest episode of the anime bringing back an old Dragon Ball Z villain in Dr. Wheelo.

