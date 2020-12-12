Dragon Ball Art Imagines Krillin As Every Super Saiyan

✖

Krillin has been left behind when it comes to the staggering power levels of the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and even Piccolo, but one fan has decided to see what the strongest human warrior within the roster of the Z Fighters would look like with each Super Saiyan transformation under his belt. Dragon Ball Super might not have elevated the bald fighter to new heights, but it has given him time to shine during both the Tournament of Power and the latest Moro Arc that has just come to a close in the pages of Akira Toriyama's manga!

During the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, we saw Krillin teaming up with Master Roshi in a bid to stop the energy-absorbing wizard Moro and his henchmen from draining all the energy from the Earth and its denizens. While Krillin ultimately wasn't responsible for delivering the final blow to Moro, obviously, it's clear that he has come a long way since the Dragon Ball Z series in terms of his overall skill. Though we don't see Krillin actually gaining enough power to place him on the same level as a Super Saiyan, we're crossing our fingers that the strongest human fighter in the world is able to continue being a part of the Z Fighters' future fights!

Instagram User Fanficto Manga shared this impressive Krillin art that not only imagines what the human fighter would look like with the first four levels of Super Saiyan, but also with God Ki under his belt and even utilizing the power of Ultra Instinct:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanfict to Manga (@fanfictomanga)

When Dragon Ball Super began, Krillin had pretty much given up the life of a fighter, still using his skills to fight crime as an office of the law. When the Tournament of Power was announced, it required Goku and company to put together a team of fighters to defend Universe 7, and Krillin was able to step up to the plate. Even though he was the first warrior of the Z Fighters to be knocked out of the tournament, it proved that Krillin still has a decent amount of energy to his name.

Do you think that Krillin should get a power boost in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!