Dragon Ball Shares High-Def Look at SSG Shallot

The Dragon Ball Legends mobile game will be giving its official original Saiyan warrior, Shallot, a boost with Super Saiyan God and now we have gotten a high-definition look at the upcoming form! Dragon Ball Legends will soon be celebrating its second anniversary, and the mobile game has seen some big advancements over the course of that time. The biggest has been the evolution of its central character, Shallot, as this completely original Saiyan warrior created for the mobile game's story has gone through the first three Super Saiyan forms.

But as Dragon Ball Legends puts Shallot up against some of the strongest foes in the story yet, Shallot is going to need his strongest form yet with Super Saiyan God. Just like much the other highly detailed art in the game for many of its unlockable fighters, Super Saiyan God Shallot has gotten a slick new look. You can check it out below thanks to @DbsHype on Twitter:

God Shallot in HQ looks clean!! Full HQ Scans will be available on @DBHypeX in a few mins. pic.twitter.com/JjIIWWRLqP — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) May 20, 2020

With Shallot now unlocking the Super Saiyan God form, that now makes four total in the franchise when accounting for Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks. Super Saiyan God was one of the bigger Super Saiyan debuts in the franchise as it first made its appearance in the big return film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. This form's stark appearance stood out immediately because of how different it looked from previous forms with its bold red coloring, but fans are already pointing out how it's not making Shallot thinner as a result.

Super Saiyan God is a leaner transformation, and the art doesn't seem to give Shallot the same treatment. But at the same time, this could probably be explained within Dragon Ball Legends' story. There are a ton of possibilities given that the mobile game is currently in the middle of a time traveling, universe spanning trek across the franchise.

Are you excited for the debut of a new Super Saiyan God in the franchise? Which is your favorite Shallot form so far? Are you hoping to see Shallot unlock Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan someday in a future update for Dragon Ball Legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

