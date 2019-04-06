‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Stunning New Gogeta Artwork

Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced fans to a new version of fan favorite non-canon characters Broly and Gogeta, and they have not been able to stop thinking about them ever since. Especially since each new look at Gogeta or Broly has been as fierce as the last. This goes double for each bit of promotional artwork released for each new addition to the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game.

Gogeta was recently added to the line up of available characters for players to potentially get their hands on, and with the fusion’s addition comes a stunning new piece of art. You can check it out below.

Gogeta was added to Dragon Ball Legends as part of a special promotion for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the mobile game’s version of the character comes with a super attack much like he uses in the film where he builds all of his ki into one focused blast before unleashing a rain of ki blasts down on the opponent. He’s also one of the few characters that comes with a Super Saiyan transformation like Broly and Shallot.

Thankfully fans will be seeing Gogeta as many times as they want outside of a mobile game as Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

