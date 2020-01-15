Dragon Ball Reveals Super Saiyan 3 Shallot

It goes without saying, but Dragon Ball has lots of power boosts under its belt. Time and time again, Goku has stunned fans as he’s unlocked new forms. Of course, there is no look more popular than Super Saiyan, and it seems like on hero finally unlocked their newest Super Saiyan form.

The big reveal happened on mobile devices when players of Dragon Ball Legends added new content. You an now have Shallot go Super Saiyan 3, and the hero’s form change is a beautiful one to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the transformation is a fast one compared to what Goku does. A piece of footage captured by GreenDende shows their Shallot getting wrecked before pulling out a trump move. Shallot is able to transform into Super Saiyan 3, and the character adopts some long locks similar to Goku.

Legends : Shallot SSJ3 Transformation. ( Thanks to @GreenDende for the Gameplay) pic.twitter.com/nKLu9bhDWf — Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) January 15, 2020

Over on Twitter, fans have already started to share their thoughts on the form. Artists like DBSChronicles posted fan-works about Shallot. As you can see here, fan-art is becoming a favorite creative venue for fans, and they are not afraid to explore it.

So far, there isn’t much tactical data on Super Saiyan 3 Shallot, but they know the form gives fighters a big boost. Goku is one of a few characters who can use the form well, but it isn’t often brought out. There is room for Shallot to stake a claim on the form if he’d like. Maybe then someone could take the time to teach Gohan the power boost…

Do you think Shallot pulls off this form well…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.