Dragon Ball: Celebrate Valentine's Day By Making Buu's Best Chocolate

With February around the corner, it will not be long before love is in the air. Valentine's Day is upon us even now, and that means couples everywhere are putting together date plans. From dinners to movies, this Valentine's Day promises to be big for so many lovers, and now Dragon Ball is getting in on the holiday with Majin Buu's help.

After all, Dragon Ball is getting ready to release a special baking set based on the pudgy fighter. As you can see below, Dragon Ball Z is release two different snack-chocolate molds. The two pieces pair together to create Majin Buu's chocolate in real life, so you can order them now.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As you can tell, the two sets focus on Majin Buu as well as Dabura. Both of the chocolate molds are pulled straight from the Dragon Ball Z anime. If you are familiar with the show, you will know the Majin Buu saga tested out heroes in a lot of ways, and one of them was by transforming some into chocolates. From Trunks to Gohan, no one was safe from being turned into a sweet. Now, Dragon Ball Z is turning the iconic scene into a home good just in time for Valentine's Day.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans are eager to nab the food molds. Even after all these years, Akira Toriyama's hit shonen franchise is thriving. Last year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero put the anime on the map, and 2024 will do the same with its release of Dragon Ball Daima. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super just capped its latest arc, and artist Toyotaro will launch a new one in February with Toriyama's help. With new content and merchandise on the horizon, Son Goku is bigger today than ever before. So if you want to celebrate Valentine's Day with help from the Saiyan, well – you aren't alone in that plan!

Are you hoping to nab one of these chocolates on Valentine's Day?