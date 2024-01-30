Dragon Ball Has Gifted Bulma's Mom an Official Name

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time, the story has woven itself a complex world. From power scaling to politics, Dragon Ball has done it all with help from creator Akira Toriyama. Even after all this time, the franchise is still dropping new information about its characters, and that was proven this week. The official Dragon Ball website just posted a feature on Bulma's mom, and it gifts the character a name.

Now, the whole thing went live today as the Dragon Ball Official Site posted a lengthy blurb about Bulma's family. It was there her mother came around, and the Dragon Ball site called her Panchy. At last, the mom has been given an official name, so fans can let their chosen name go.

If you didn't know, Dragon Ball never got around to naming Bulma's mom back in the day. The woman went unnamed for a long time, and this prompted fans to create their own name. Bikini was the chosen title adopted by the fandom, but eventually, Toriyama was asked about the name. A few years back, the creator of Dragon Ball admitted he would have liked to have named Bulma's mom Panchy, and this name was used eventually in Dragon Ball SD. Now, the series has taken the name into canon through its official website, so Toriyama can rest easily.

You may be wondering why Panchy was the name chosen for Bulma's mom, and it has to do with Dragon Ball's naming conventions. The story features a bunch of names that work as puns. In the case of Bulma's family, they are all named after kinds of undergarments. From Trunks to Tights and Dr. Brief, the entire gang is named after clothing. Panchy is obviously a play on the word panty, so Toriyama's unique naming has struck again!

What do you think of this Dragon Ball revelation? Do you prefer this name or the one Bulma's Mom used to have? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!