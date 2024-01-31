Dragon Ball Daima Sparks Majin Buu Theory

Dragon Ball Daima has shared a new trailer and promotional materials teasing Kid Goku's return, and with it has sparked a curious theory about Majin Buu and the nature of the new de-aging. One of the big surprises surrounding the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima was that alongside the fact that it was going to be a brand new story, it's kicking off by de-aging Goku and the rest of the extended cast for the series. At the same time, there are a few characters who have yet to be revealed as to how their de-aging will be shown in the new series.

Dragon Ball Daima revealed more of its new character designs as part of a special panel during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour this past weekend, and it was here that fans got to see the first look at Majin Buu's return to the new anime. But unlike the other characters who had been de-aged as seen with the also closer reveals of Mr. Satan, Chi-Chi and Android 18, Majin Buu seems to have just been made smaller rather than revert to his primordial Kid Buu self as seen with the debut of his original form in Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball Daima: What Happened to Majin Buu?

The Majin Buu design revealed for Dragon Ball Daima is a smaller version of Buu, and that's raised some questions about what Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku refers to as a "conspiracy" in the new anime. If the characters had been de-aged as the result of a Dragon Ball wish or something along those lines, then it's odd that Buu would just be made smaller instead of reverted to his original form. So it's made what's happened to Goku and the others all the more intriguing. This is even more curious given the fact that Goku seems to be tasked with leaving Earth behind.

This could be as he's searching for answers as to how to deal with the fact that he and everyone else have been turned into children, and that's going to be a curious element to explore in Dragon Ball Daima. Because if it's more than a simple de-aging, then Goku might have lost all of his gained powers through the franchise as well. Meaning no access to Super Saiyan, Ultra Instinct forms or more if this is the case.

