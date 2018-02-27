‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Clarifies Reports About Majin Buu’s Origins

Dragon Ball fans have been wondering about the origins of Majin Buu ever since he was introduced into the series, and those questions even got more elaborate as time went on seeing Buu interact with the other characters and Mr. Satan peacefully.

But series creator Akira Toriyama actually answered the question of Majin Buu’s origin years ago. He’s an entity on all his own, since “time immemorial.”

In the June 2014 issue of Saikyo Jump, Toriyama addressed whether or not Babidi created Majin Buu with, “Though in the manga Kaiōshin said that Bibbidi made him, the truth is that one called “Boo” was not actually created by Bididi, but has existed since time immemorial. He cycled between rampages and long hibernation. During numerous iterations of this cycle, he absorbed the evil elements of mankind, becoming steadily more violent.”

So it turned out that “Bibbidi merely knew the means of calling Boo from out of his long slumber. Since the current Boo is a slightly different life-form due to the changes brought about when the evil Boo was expelled, it’s not known whether he’ll still go into long hibernation.”

Majin Buu is indeed just a mysterious, and uncontrollable entity all of his own. This was established and teased in Dragon Ball Z, but this also explains his mysterious personality shift throughout the series, especially after the evil was expelled from his body.

