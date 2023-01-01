Dragon Ball Debuts Cover Art by Ayakashi Triangle Creator

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest IPs in anime, and of course, we all know its roots began in manga. Akira Toriyama brought Goku to life decades ago, and the hero has only become more popular since. In honor of the manga's 40th anniversary, the team at Shueisha has been rolling out a Super Gallery Project in hopes of redoing all of Toriyama's original cover art. And now, the creator of Ayakashi Triangle is giving their take on Dragon Ball.

As you can see below, the new tribute has gone live, and it remakes volume 31. The cover brings Android 18 and Android 17 to life alongside Android 16. The trio is shown going on a snowy road trip, and this time around, Cell isn't around to bother the gang.

DRAGON BALL Volume 31 by Kentaro Yabuki (To-Love Ru, Ayakashi Triangle).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/xJtThn50hg — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 29, 2022

After all, Toriyama's original cover art featured the villain, but Kentaro Yabuki did away with Cell. Instead, the artist chose to highlight the androids and the Red Ribbon ride they've commandeered. Of course, the androids look like they just walked out of a cute shojo, and their romantic aesthetic is hardly surprising. After all, Yabuki excels in the style, and his best-known works all dabble in love.

If you are not familiar with Yabuki, you should know the artist is the creator of Ayakashi Triangle and To-Love Ru. The latter put Yabuki on the map in the '00s as he introduced readers to Rito Yuki, a high school boy who ends up engaged to an alien princess named Lala Deviluke. As for Ayakashi Triangle, the ongoing rom-com is all about fantasy, and it focuses on an exorcist ninja named Matsuri who pledges to protect his longtime friend Suzu from spirits. But while on a desperate mission, Matsuri's life is turned upside down when a spirit king turns him into a girl.

Clearly, Yabuki knows how to pitch a solid rom-com, and his take on Dragon Ball volume 31 proves as much. If you want to check out the artist's work, you can find his manga through Seven Seas Entertainment stateside. Ayakashi Triangle is also set to get its own anime this year, and its first episode will hit Crunchyroll on January 10th.