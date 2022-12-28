Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.

Earlier today, the game released a new trailer for its upcoming update, and it was there fans got a ton of new lore laid out. One of the clip's biggest reveals centers around two beloved Saiyans, Shallot and Giblet. It turns out the pair are going to learn the Fusion Dance, and their ultimate fusion will be called Shallet moving forward.

Official artwork of Shallot and Giblet's Fusion: SHALLET#DBLegends pic.twitter.com/p238vgaW8J — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) December 28, 2022

As you can see above, the artwork for Shallet is wild as Dragon Ball emphasizes every muscle in their body. With their tail intact, this fusion fighter is rocking a yellow Metamoran vest as we've seen so many others wear. With loose pants on, it looks like Shallet is ready for battle, so Dragon Ball Legends will have to show us where this fighter's power ranks in comparison to others.

After all, Shallet is far from the only fusion fighter in Dragon Ball. When it comes to the Fusion Dance, we have met several combos beyond Gogeta. In fact, the first fusion fighter we met this way was Gotenks, and more have since followed including Xeno Gohanks, Natz, and more. So obviously, Shallet is in good company.

What do you make of this newest fusion fighter? Do you want to see Shallet appear in the anime some day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.