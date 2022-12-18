Ayakashi Triangle Releases New Trailer and Poster

Ayakashi Triangle is now getting ready for the anime adaptation's full debut in just a few more weeks, and thus its preparing fans for what's next with a new trailer and poster! Kentaro Yabuki might be one of the most divisive creators to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine due to how spicy some of his art can get in any of his respective series, and it was such a big deal with his newest that it doesn't even get to have its simultaneously published new chapter releases anymore. But it will get to start its own anime.

Ayakashi Triangle is one of the many new anime hitting as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new releases, and to celebrate, fans got the best look at the new series yet during the Jump Festa 20323 event this year. This includes a new trailer that you can check out in the video above, and a new poster that you can check out below. Each one shows off even more of the extended cast that have been confirmed to join along with this update too:

How to Watch Ayakashi Triangle

Ayakashi Triangle premieres on January 9th and will be streaming on Crunchyroll when it launches. Directed by Noriaki Akitaya for Studio CONNECT, the anime stars the likes of Shoya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki (the male version), Miyu Tomita as Matsuri Kazamaki (the female version), Kana Ichinose as Suzu Kanade, Tessho Genda as Shirogane, Haruka Tomatsu as Yayoi Toba, Hina Kino as Lucy Tsukioka, Shoya Ishige as Soga Ninokuru, and Satomi Arai as Ponosuke Ninokuru.

As for what to expect from Ayakashi Triangle, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Kazamaki Matsuri is an exorcist ninja who exorcizes evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Kanade Suzu, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king! The groundbreaking new series by To Love Ru author Yabuki Kentaro, an ayakashi romance fantasy, receives its long-awaited anime adaptation!"

