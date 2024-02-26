Mashle Channels Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in New Scene

There is no denying the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Over a year ago, the film landed in theaters, and fans all over wondered how the movie would fare. It didn't take long for Gohan and Piccolo to stir up conversation after the film dropped. These days, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero serves as one of the anime's top movies, and now it seems Mashle just paid homage to the project.

The whole thing went live this past week thanks to Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two. The show, which returned in January, posted a new episode with Mash at the front. It was there the buff hero took on some new enemies, and and his foes were ripped straight from Dragon Ball Super.

For instance, one of the wizards fighting Mash uses their version of Piccolo's iconic Special Beam Canon. In another shot, Mash is seen punching a goat beast as if they were Cell Max. And earlier in the episode, a title card is shown with Mash's allies that mirrors one included in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. So if you thought the homage was coincidental, well – it happened enough times to be suspicious.

As you can imagine, Dragon Ball fans picked up on this reference easily enough. The anime is absolute huge, and over the decades, all sorts of shows have paid homage to Dragon Ball with special scenes. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been tributes less often given its 2022 release. But thanks to Mashle season two, Piccolo and Gohan are getting their due.

If you are not caught up with Mashle, the anime's second season is ongoing. You can check out the anime now on Crunchyroll. So for more information on Hajime Komoto's series, you can read its synopsis below:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic!"

