Dragon Ball Fans Mourn Akira Toriyama With Spirit Bomb Memorial in Mexico

Days ago, the world was stunned to learn about the death of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. The heralded artist passed away too early at the age of 68. In the time since his passing, Toriyama's fans and colleagues have posted some truly emotional tributes to the artist. Now, Dragon Ball fans in Mexico City are honoring Toriyama, and they're doing so with a special Spirit Bomb event.

As you can see above, the whole thing was filmed yesterday in Zocalo, the main spare found in central Mexico City. It was there hundreds upon hundreds of Dragon Ball fans gathered the other day. The event was organized by fans to honor Toriyama in the wake of his death. And as the video shows, fans of all ages came together to share their energy in a final Spirit Bomb.

The touching fan-event is just one of many taking place across the globe. For years now, there has been no denying the power of Dragon Ball, but the passing of Akira Toriyama has only highlighted its popularity. Young or old, rich or poor, the Dragon Ball fandom knows no bounds. No matter their hometown or religion, Dragon Ball fans are as diverse as they come. Now, fans in Mexico City, Mexico are sharing their love for Dragon Ball, and the tribute is nothing short of touching.

For those who've not kept up with Dragon Ball as of late, you should know Toriyama passed away on March 1st from an acute subdural hematoma. At just 68, Toriyama is gone too soon, and fans are taking time to honor is immense legacy. From Dr. Slump to Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest, Toriyama changed the landscape of Japanese entertainment decades ago. His work helped shaped the modern shonen genre, and Toriyama continued to work up until his death. With a new anime on the horizon, Dragon Ball is far from finished even though Toriyama has passed. And as Goku continues his adventures, you can be sure the Saiyan will carry his creator with him.

