Which Dragon Ball Movie Villains Are Worthy Of A Broly-Style Resurrection?

Turles (Photo: Toei) To this day, we want to know about who the heck Turles is, how he managed to survive the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and why on earth he is the identical twin to Goku. Is it possible that it's simply coincidence that he looks exactly like the Saiyan protagonist? Did the Saiyans mass produce warriors to look exactly like Kakarot before he found his way to Earth? On top of this, the idea of the Tree of Might itself is worthy of adding to Akira Toriyama's franchise!

Lord Slug (Photo: Toei) Piccolo started his career as an evil Namekian, taking the role of the elderly Demon King Piccolo in the first Dragon Ball series, but we wouldn't mind seeing another antagonist originally from the Planet Namek make their way to earth to threaten the Z Fighters. Dubbed a "Super Namekian", Slug's evil made him an exile from the planet of his birth and led him straight to earth. Appearing in the fourth film of the series, we could definitely see Slug having potential were he to get a modern look in the same vein as Broly!

Hildegarn (Photo: Toei) Hildegarn is far and away the most unique villain of the Dragon Ball Z films and bringing him into continuity proper would definitely be a good endeavor. The inclusion of this villain would also bring, hopefully, the hero of Tapion into the franchise as well. Hildegarn marks for a big departure when it came to villains, presenting itself as a mindless giant monster and giving the Z Fighters new problems to sort out in defeating him!

Cooler (Photo: Toei) Probably the most popular choice on the list, the brother of Freeza had two films under his belt, the sequel involving his return as the antagonist known as Metal Cooler. While we've seen King Cold, Freeza's father, appear during the Android Saga of Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly to boot, seeing Cooler finally being brought to the main canon would definitely fulfill a lot of fans' wishlists for things they've been looking forward to seeing in the

Super Android 13 (Photo: Toei) With both Androids 17 and 18 given big roles in Dragon Ball Super, whose to say that the series shouldn't bring some more androids into the mix? Super Android 13 might not have been the most recognizable villain of the films, but his harsh fighting style and crazy power level gave a serious challenge to the three Super Saiyans at the time of his arrival. Using a specific kind of android fusion to give himself some serious power, it would be interesting to see this villain brought back into the mix!