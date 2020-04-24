Dragon Ball Super: Broly Should Be the Saiyan to Master Ultra Instinct

The difference between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super is that the latter has left the evolution of Super Saiyans behind, and started looking at what could happen when the power of a Saiyan starts reaching godly levels. Goku shocked that gods themselves when he manifested the power of Ultra Instinct during the Tournament of Power - and then, achieved the Mastered form of Ultra Instinct during the tournament finale. Since that random feat, Goku has been training with (literal) angels to master Ultra Instinct again, but Dragon Ball Super may be missing the mark with that pathway of power. Here's why Broly Should Be the Saiyan to Master Ultra Instinct, instead of Goku:

The New Broly (Photo: Toei Animation) The immediate story arc after Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power was the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. That story retconned the origins of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly, and established that the latter is basically a canon version of Super Saiyan 4. Broly was a limitless powerhouse with an uncontrollable berserker rage that required the combined might of Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue forms as Gogeta to stop. Goku has since left Broly on a remote planet, with the promise of training him in the future.

The Threat of Broly Dragon Ball Super fans were already set up to pity Broly in the new film, as the character is brutally abused by his father Paragus; manipulated by Freeza; and nearly annihilated by Goku and Vegeta. It's now made the Saiyan a walking WMD of limitless potential energy - and a figure like that can't just be left to roam the Dragon Ball universe safely, for long.

The Meaning of Ultra Instinct (Photo: Bandai Namco) Meanwhile, the new arc in the Dragon Ball Super manga, "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" has revealed more about the nature of Ultra Instinct. As the angel Merus revealed to Goku: "Rage, grief, joy - those strong emotions can translate to prodigious power. Just like your Super Saiyan transformation. But the technique you're after is the opposite. It will activate when you achieve self-control in the face of a jarring shock to your emotions. Such is Ultra Instinct."

The Redemption of Broly Broly's emotional state is not his fault - but it is the starting point for a great redemptive / growth arc, as Broly goes from wild savage to a man who masters his emotion. Dragon Ball Super can give Broly something that Dragon Ball Z never did: the chance to be more than a hulking monster for "event" fights. Through Ultra Instinct, he could become the most emotionally-controlled fighter of them all.

Ultra Instinct Power Potential The latest Dragon Ball Super manga has revealed more about just how much energy it takes to manifest and maintain Ultra Instinct's forms - and why that requirement is a major weakness for Goku, while using it. However, if Ultra Instinct's biggest drawback is that it saps energy and can potentially tear apart a fighter's body, then Broly may just be the exception that masters the form. Broly's claim to fame is limitless energy, meaning that he could arguably maintain the form indefinitely (or at least a lot longer than Goku).

Goku's Best Student A lot of Dragon Ball fans have been calling for Goku to take the "next step" in the series in a different form: by becoming a teacher! Specifically, fans want to see an arc where Goku has to become teacher and trainer to another warrior - which is perfect opportunity for Broly to be trained in Ultra Instinct. Goku knows the problem Broly has, and how to teach the big bruiser the mindfulness and control that needs to unlock Ultra Instinct. Seeing Goku's many trials and (many more) errors in trying to train Broly would be hilarious.