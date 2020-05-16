Dragon Ball Super Is In Trouble With Broly Venom Fusion

✖

The Legendary Super Saiyan made his official debut into continuity with the feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in which he was able to defeat the likes of Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms, but imagine how much more powerful he would be if he were to take control of Marvel's favorite symbiote in Venom. Broly's return is still up in the air as he hasn't been planned to make an appearance in the future of Akira Toriyama's series either via the anime or the manga, though Venom is certainly returning across the board.

In the comics, Venom is currently heading up his own titular series that sees both the symbiote and Eddie Brock attempting to defeat the "God of the Symbiotes" in Knull. Following the titanic crossover event of Absolute Carnage in which Venom had to fight a suped-up version of Cletus Kassady, Knull has begun making his way to earth and Brock certainly has his work cut out for him. On the movie front, the sequel to the blockbuster hit of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will be hitting theaters in 2021. Originally slated to be released this fall, the movie had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but will still feature Tom Hardy returning to the titular role and Woody Harrelson playing the part of Cletus Kassady himself!

Dragon Ball artist Self Induced shared this terrifying symbiote wielding Super Saiyan that was brought into continuity during Dragon Ball Super, being able to handily defeat both Goku and Vegeta in a fight to the finish that resulted in Gogeta being born via the fusion dance:

The Venom symbiote has jumped around to some crazy hosts aside from Eddie Brock and Spider-Man, having been joined with the likes of Captain Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Wolverine, and the Hulk to name a few. One of the main focal points of the aforementioned Absolute Carnage was that Cletus Kassady was attempting to murder every character that had ever been the host for a symbiote, Venom or otherwise.

What do you think of this terrifying union between the Legendary Super Saiyan and Marvel's most famous symbiote? What other anime characters do you think should try on the symbiote themselves? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

