Dragon Ball Gets Into the Ring With New Boxing Gear

Dragon Ball has been a series that has given anime fans some of the hardest hits of any property. Following Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters as they attempt to protect the universe while tackling more powerful opponents, it doesn't seem as though the shonen series will stop giving anime fans plenty of action any time soon. Now, the shonen franchise is helping to create some gear and attire for the ring as Dragon Ball Z Boxing Gear has been revealed online.

Punches in the Dragon Ball universe have only been getting stronger over time. In the original series, a good punch might have the ability to knock down a wall or even a building. Now, in Dragon Ball Super, a well placed blow might be enough to destroy an entire planet. In the latest arc of the manga, which reproduces the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan and Piccolo are finding themselves struggling against the might of Cell Max. The recreation of the Dragon Ball Z villain is far stronger than his counterpart, with the movie villain routinely releasing attacks that would devastate the world if the Z-Fighters weren't around to deflect the beast's assault.

Dragon Ball: Put Up Your Dukes

The various Dragon Ball-themed boxing gloves can be purchased for around $270 USD each from Elion. Besides focusing on heroes such as Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta, the gloves also have patterns based on some of the biggest villains of the shonen franchise including Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.

Looking for another way to get excited for Dragon Ball DAIMA Anime in 2024?!



Elion Introduces Dragon Ball Z boxing Gloves featuring Goku, Vegeta, Cell, Gohan, Frieza and Majin Buu! 👊



✨More: https://t.co/9UQCgSVRIg pic.twitter.com/9E9aekcuaO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 2, 2023

Dragon Ball recently played a major part in the boxing movie, Creed 3, in which director and star Michael B. Jordan had stated that he took inspiration from the shonen series when it came to parts of the fight scenes. Jordan has long been an anime fan, routinely sharing his love for Dragon Ball and various other shonen series. With Creed even receiving its own anime special in Japan that played before the movie, and potential animated projects in the future, the story of Adonis Creed might be intertwined with the anime world for quite some time.

