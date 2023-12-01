Dragon Ball Super Funko Pops Add Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has launched a new Pop figure that ties into a wave that debuted last year in the midst of the success of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. A glow-in-the-dark Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black is now available to pre-order as a Hot Topic exclusive, and you can grab one here while they last.

Details regarding the aforementioned Dragon Ball Super Funko Pop wave can be found below, and make sure to check out the latest Wednesday Pop drops right here. It's a safe bet that you'll find loads of new anime figures.

In December of last year, Funko launched a huge wave of DBS Funko Pops along with keychains and a boxed tee. Naturally, there are also plenty of exclusives to be had. The collection includes Goku, Jiren, Shin, Trunks, and more. A breakdown of the wave can be found below along with the original retailer links. Exclusives are highlighted.

If you are not caught up with the Dragon Ball Super manga, don't fret! It is easy to find the series online these days. Dragon Ball Super chapters are available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. The title drops new chapters each month, so you have some time before Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 goes live!