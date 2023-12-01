Dragon Ball Super Funko Pops Add Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black Exclusive
A GITD Super Saiyan Rose Goku Funko Pop has dropped as a Hot Topic exclusive.
Funko has launched a new Pop figure that ties into a wave that debuted last year in the midst of the success of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. A glow-in-the-dark Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black is now available to pre-order as a Hot Topic exclusive, and you can grab one here while they last.
In December of last year, Funko launched a huge wave of DBS Funko Pops along with keychains and a boxed tee. Naturally, there are also plenty of exclusives to be had. The collection includes Goku, Jiren, Shin, Trunks, and more.
In December of last year, Funko launched a huge wave of DBS Funko Pops along with keychains and a boxed tee. Naturally, there are also plenty of exclusives to be had. The collection includes Goku, Jiren, Shin, Trunks, and more. A breakdown of the wave can be found below along with the original retailer links. Exclusives are highlighted.
- DBS Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black with Scythe (Glow) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- DBS Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black with Scythe (Jumbo) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black with Scythe – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black with Scythe (Keychain) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Super Saiyan Trunks with Sword (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive
- DBS Super Saiyan Trunks with Sword – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Super Saiyan Trunks with Sword (Keychain) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Trunks (Boxed Tee) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Jiren (Glow) – Funko Exclusive
- DBS Jiren – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Shin – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- DBS Kale – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
