Dragon Ball Star Masako Nozawa Wants to Act Until She's 182

There are talent voice actors, and then there are people like Masako Nozawa. Over the last few decades, the actress has proven themselves time and again to anime fans. From Doraemon to Dragon Ball, Nozawa's legacy runs wide, and it seems the voice actor is game to work until she's the oldest lady on the planet.

The information comes from Nozawa herself as the 87-year-old actress appeared at the 71st Kan Kikuchi Prize Awards. Taking to the stage, Nozawa admitted she has no plans on retiring anytime soon, and she would love to act until she's about 200 years old. So between you and me, modern medicine best find a way to make this happen!

"I want to continue voice acting until I'm 182 years old," Nozawa shared with her fellow actors. At her current age, Nozawa has been working since the 1960s, and the Japanese actress is still going strong with her roles.

After all, anime fans have long heard Nozawa as the voice of Son Goku in Dragon Ball. She originated the role decades ago, and Nozawa still voices Goku to this day. She also oversees the voices of Gohan and Goten, so Nozawa keeps her voice within the family so far as Dragon Ball is concerned.

As for her other work, Nozawa has starred in Gegege no Kitaro as its titular characters. The actress has also worked on Galaxy Express 999, Doraemon, Digimon, and even One Piece. Referred to as the "Eternal Boy", Nozawa has gained fame for voicing a number of high-profile boys in the shonen genre. Still, the actress has proven her versatility in the recording booth, and that is why many netizens consider Nozawa as one of the best voice actors to date.

Soon, Nozawa will add another Dragon Ball title to her resume. The actress is expected to reprise her role as Goku in Dragon Ball Daima, a new anime TV series that will debut in 2024. The show will follow Goku as he and his cohorts are turned into kids by a rogue with. So with the help of the Kaioshin, Goku will be forced to travel the universe in a bid to return himself to normal.

What do you think about Nozawa's anime legacy? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!