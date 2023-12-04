Dragon Ball: Tap Into Your Inner Vegeta With These Luxe Heels

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When you think about fashion in anime, some pretty big series come to mind. From Nana to Sailor Moon and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fashion comes up in anime more often than you'd think. Still, there aren't many who would credit Dragon Ball as fashion forward. The iconic anime doesn't stand out with its clothing, but now, it seems Nordstrom has a viral buy on hand that turns Vegeta into runway material.

As you can see below, the piece is question comes courtesy of Jeffrey Campbell. The brand, which is known for churning out its name brand shoes, isn't afraid to step outside of the box. That is what pushed the designer to release its Motorsport Stiletto Boot, and Dragon Ball fans have noticed some... very obvious similarities with it.

(Photo: Jeffrey Campbell)

I mean, you just have to look at the shoe to see. This boot-heel combo is the perfect shoe for any Dragon Ball cosplayer who wants to give Vegeta a feminine touch. And if you can walk in these nearly five-inch heels, more power to you.

"Color-pop trim and quilted paneling go full throttle on this motorsport-inspired faux-leather boot sharpened by a metallic stiletto heel and pointy toe," Jeffrey Campbell describes the shoe.

Pricex at at $270 USD here at Nordstrom, this shoe is not cheap by any means, so you can consider it a huge cosplay investment. There aren't many sizes left in these heels either, so keep that in mind as you prep your looks for conventions next year. If this Dragon Ball shoe fits your idea, well – you might want to get them sooner rather than later! These heels have gone viral, and it won't be long before the anime fandom sells Nordstrom out.

