Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art by Katekyo Hitman Reborn

It's been quite some time since we witnessed Son Goku traveling the world as a child with Bulma and Yamcha by his side, but that hasn't stopped anime enthusiasts from revisiting the original Dragon Ball series from time to time. With the black sheep of the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball GT, taking fans back to Goku in his younger years thanks to a wish gone wrong, one manga artist has decided to do the same. The creator of Katekyo Hitman Reborn, Akira Amano, has shared a fresh take on the Saiyan that started it all.

Dragon Ball Super is set to return with a new manga arc that will focus on the events that took place prior to the return of the Red Ribbon Army in the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, placing Goten and Trunks in the protagonists' seats. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the manga's comeback in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, next month's Jump Festa event will surely have more information about the upcoming arc.

Dragon Ball Reborn

The upcoming cover by Akira Amano of Hitman Reborn fame will be released as a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Akira Toriyama's original series, which was bereft of Super Saiyans and Ultra Instinct but instead focused on a combination of smaller-scale fights and exploring the world at large:

DRAGON BALL Volume 4 by Akira Amano (Katekyou Hitman REBORN!).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/M30q3gdJap — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) November 29, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Katekyo Hitman Reborn, the series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description of the series created by Akira Amano:

"Tsuna, a timid junior high student, is a failure at school, sports, and social life. But everything around Tsuna has been completely changed when a baby called Reborn, who claims to be an Italian hitman from Vongola family shows up! Reborn was sent to groom Tsuna for his future life as a mafia boss of the family!"

Amano hasn't been the only manga creators to test their skills out on the world of Dragon Ball, as the creators behind One-Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Death Note, Bleach, Tokyo Ghoul, and Naruto were just a few mangaka that had the opportunity to dive into the world of the Z-Fighters.

What do you think of this anime collaboration? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.