‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Details About Android 17’s Family

Android 17’s return to the Dragon Ball series for the Tournament of Power was one of the fan-favorite elements of the anime series, and the same can be said for the manga’s version of the events.

The manga has made changes to how the Tournament of Power has progressed, but it’s also given new details about the characters such as the nature of Android 17’s family.

Fans learned he had a family when he returned to the anime series. He had been protecting an island full of wildlife, taking a job as a Ranger in order to help provide for his family. But it wasn’t until the latest chapter of the manga where fans learned that he actually had a wife and three children.

With Jiren the only opponent left in the Tournament of Power, and Universe 7 can’t seem to win, Android 17 comes to the same conclusion that he did in the anime. He tells Android 18 and Krillin to take care of his wife and three kids near the monster island. He mentions that his two oldest kids are adopted (answering some questions fans have had about the Android’s physiology) but they are at the age where they are “tough to handle.”

Vowing that he’s going to give up his wish in order to save his family, Android 17 self-destructs and catches Jiren by surprise. The blast destroys the arena, but like the anime, unfortunately, Android 17’s sacrifice yields no results as Jiren remains unharmed. Though not damaging Jiren in any way, it inspires Goku into the Ultra Instinct state once more as he and Jiren prepare for battle in the next chapter.

Android 17’s return to the series was highly praised by fans, with some even dubbing him the Tournament of Power’s Most Valuable Player. Now that the manga’s version of the character revealed more about his family, he’s certainly going to be the best character in the manga as well.

