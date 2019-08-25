Fairy Tail Meets Dragon Ball Super in Gorgeous Colorful Sketch

Fairy Tail has kept its head low as work continues on its final season. This year welcomed the show back after a lengthy break, and it promises to wrap up the magical title which Hiro Mashima began years ago. Now, the show is ready to bring in some more talent, and it looks like a familiar artist is joining the line up.

Taking to Twitter, Yuya Takahashi got fans hyped when the animator shared a sketch celebrating his work on Fairy Tail. As you can see below, the colored sketch shows off a few familiar heroes from the Fairy Tail series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To the left, Natsu is looking fierce in this colored sketch which shows off his facial scar. His teeth are pointed just so thanks to his Dragon Slayer status, and fans are loving how soft the color palate here works.

Natsu is joined by Grey to his side, and the hero is shirtless as usual. The duo are then joined by Lucy at the end, and the heroine’s profile looks adorable. Finally, Happy can be seen flying above the group, and he looks ready to go with his green bag tied tightly to his back.

For fans, this artwork shows how Takahashi handles the Fairy Tail crew on his own, and they cannot help but compare it to what the animator did on Dragon Ball Super. After all, the artist made his claim to fame by working on the Shonen series. Takahashi handled a few major episodes of Dragon Ball Super like 13, 114, and 122. Now, it is Fairy Tail enjoying the rewards of Takahashi’s talents, and fans of the franchise are happy to have him aboard.

Do you like this art style for Fairy Tail or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.