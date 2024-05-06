My Hero Academia Team Spotlights Star and Stripe in New Sketches

My Hero Academia fully unleashed America's number one hero to the anime with Season 7's first episode, and the team behind the anime and other franchise releases are celebrating Star and Stripe with special sketches! My Hero Academia first introduced Star and Stripe to the anime at the final moments of Season 6 as America's number one hero heeded All Might's call for help and rushed to fight Tomura Shigaraki in the skies above Japan. Now that Season 7 is here as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, fans are finally getting to see this fight play out.

My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere sees Star and Stripe unleash her power against Shigaraki, and it's been made immediately clear why she's such a notable hero in America due to how much damage she does to him so far. It's quite the massive debut for such a notable character, and thus the team behind the anime is celebrating. Not only does this include My Hero Academia: Vigilantes artist Betten Court, but many of the animators behind the premiere as well. Check out the special Star and Stripe sketches below.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1

My Hero Academia's Season 7 Episode 1 made its debut with Japan this past week, and is currently available for streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "As jailbreakers run rampant in Japan, Star and Stripe flies from the U.S. to Japan to help and finds Shigaraki waiting for her in the middle of her flight path."

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be releasing its new episodes weekly from here on out, but if you wanted to get back up to speed, you can catch up with all six seasons of the My Hero Academia anime with those streaming services as well. You can also find the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. As the final battle kicks into high gear, now is the perfect time to jump into the anime the closer it gets to its grand finale in the coming episodes.