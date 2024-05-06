Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is inching closer to the end of its debut season, and the anime has revealed the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 19! Delicious in Dungeon has made a major turn as it heads towards the finale as Laios and his party have no choice but to defeat the Mad Mage in order to save Falin from being a monster. But as the anime begins this next phase of their adventure, Laios and the others are still stuck within the ever changing dungeon and coming across many different challenges. But that's until they eventually get back to the surface.

Although Shuro and his party had escaped back to the surface after the run in with Falin, they lost track of one of the party members and assumed they would be making their way back on their own. But with the end of Delicious in Dungeon Episode 18, it was revealed that this party member had taken Marcille hostage and Laios and the others are already in an intense new predicament. To see the first look at what's next, check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 19 will be premiering on Thursday, May 9th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "While eating, Laios and his friends are ambushed by someone. Her true identity was a servant girl who was accompanying Shuro through the dungeon. She takes Marcille hostage and demands that she release the spell placed on her. When Marcille asks what kind of magic is being cast on her, the girl unravels her own hood and reveals herself."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"