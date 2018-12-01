Favorite ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Shares Take on Winter Goku

Yuya Takahashi is one of the most fan-favorite animators in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, as fans love his striking, angular character animations that are reminiscent of Dragon Ball Z.

Takahashi is one of the many animators brought on to work on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans have gotten a taste of what he’ll bring to the film with his cool take on Goku’s fresh arctic duds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takahashi shared his take on Goku’s arctic look to Twitter (with a Super Saiyan boost to match), and fans are suitably impressed by this. One of the most drawing qualities leading into Dragon Ball Super: Broly is how Goku and Vegeta do battle with the powerful entity in the arctic, and this is sparked by their arrival in fresh new winter coats (potentially in search of stolen Dragon Balls).

The coats themselves have proven so popular, that Premium Bandai will soon sell replicas of them to interested fans. Scheduled for a release in February in Japan next year, with pre-orders opening on December 9, you can find more information about the product here. Fans of collectibles are hoping the duo’s new arctic gear gets immortalized in a different wat, with one fan even making up concepts for a possible Funko Pop figure release featuring these cool new looks.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now, so fans will see more of Goku’s slick new arctic gear pretty soon along with the equally as special reveal of a new Gogeta. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”