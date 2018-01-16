Here’s What Ultra Instinct Goku Black Could Look Like in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Goku Black was a definite fan favorite character in Dragon Ball Super, and fans often cite the Future Trunks arc as their favorite because of his villainous presence. And After Goku’s first transformation into Ultra Instinct, it’s often cited as the fan favorite transformation.

It’s only natural that the two most popular aspects of Dragon Ball Super would eventually fuse into something great.

Artist rmehedi depicts Goku Black if he were to reach the Ultra Instinct state in his fight with Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks. The artist also accounts for how the God Ki would affect the state as well as Goku Black doesn’t quite match up with how Goku looks despite the two looking exactly the same.

This art is done so well, it’s made fans imagine what an Ultra Instinct Goku Black would do with that kind of power. Luckily for Goku and company, that’s not something they wwill ever have to worry about.

Goku Black is set to debut on the English dub of the series soon. Fans are definitely anxious to see Sean Schemmel’s take on the character, but Schmmel is excited for fans to hear his “off the hook” performance. As Masako Nozawa’s performance in the Japanese version of the series was thought to be sexy to women, fans in the West are hoping for the same here.

Fans quickly drew to Goku Black because of his insane strength as well. First introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc, Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.