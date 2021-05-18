Dragon Ball Super Previews Special Poster Celebrating Goku

✖

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises out there, and fans are always on the hunt for new merchandise based on Goku. After all, the Saiyan is a bonafide legend in Japan, and his influence has spread the globe over. Of course, that means more fans are looking for goodies than ever before, and one good piece has just been shown to fans.

The work was shared during a recent livestream from the Dragon Ball website. The video update saw a host inform fans of a special bonus that will come in the new issue of V-Jump this month. The Shueisha publication will contain a special poster of Goku, and the artwork is pretty sick.

'Goku' Special Collage Poster will be available with this month's V Jump! V Jump releases on May 21.#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/mvvdAnXJDn — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) May 17, 2021

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball poster is shown inset to the top right. The bold artwork is filled with colors and shows Goku at various ages. The collage features everything from kid Goku to his first Super Saiyan transformation. You can even find Goku going Ultra Instinct in this poster and tons of base form close-ups.

This poster will come free with the latest issue of V-Jump, so you will want to scoop up an issue later this month. The publication will also have the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. As for Goku's big story, it seems he will finally meet Granolah in this upcoming chapter. A sneak preview of the chapter went live last week, and it promises big trouble for Goku and Vegeta.

What do you think of this upcoming poster? Would you hang this Dragon Ball Super piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.