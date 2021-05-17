Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Cabba's Berserker Form

✖

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are only a select few fighters who can channel the power we have seen Broly harness. Over the years, these so-called Legendary Super Saiyans have caused massive destruction, and Dragon Ball Super made things worse by introducing a new user. It was there fans watched as Kale unlocked the form, but what might have happened if Cabba learned it instead.

This scenario was looked into recently with help from a certain artist. The Twitter user LuxOfTheDawn felt it was time to find a new take on Cabba. The young Universe 6 Saiyan may not have power like Kale, but he has the kind of gumption that makes Vegeta proud. And now, a new piece of art imagines how Cabba might look if he were to unlock a berserker state.

What if Cabba had Super Saiyan Berserk instead of Kale? 🤔 After many breaks this piece is done. I hope y'all like it!#ドラゴンボール #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/mbKJPmvnkr — Katsumi-Kin (@LuxOfTheDawn) May 16, 2021

As you can see above, the artwork shows Cabba looking bluff in his shredded uniform. With his shirt ripped in different places, Cabba is rocking Super Saiyan hair that has a green hue. The hero's pupils are whited out as you'd expect with this Broly form, and Cabba is charging a massive blast of energy in his hands.

You can tell Cabba means business in this shot, and fans are loving this what-if makeover. So far, only fighters associated with Broly or Kale have been able to use the form, but these two originators are the only canonical users. Kale's ability to tap into the Legendary Super Saiyan form took everyone by surprise when it was announced, but it paved way for Broly to enter the franchise for real. Now, fans can better predict how the Saiyans could look if they were able to use this form. So if Dragon Ball Super wants to expand this legendary power boost, this piece proves Cabba is a solid pick!

What do you make of this berserk makeover? Does Cabba rock the look, or should he leave it to Broly? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.