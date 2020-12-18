Dragon Ball Super Art Brings Super Saiyan Gine to Life

✖

The mother of Goku turned a lot of heads when she made her first appearance in the latest film of the Dragon Ball franchise, and one fan has decided to introduce Gine in a far more powerful form by giving her a Super Saiyan transformation for the first time. Though there still is a lot of mysteries behind the past and life of Goku's mother, it's clear that she was able to leave an impression on fans despite her brief appearance in the latest feature-length film and we definitely wouldn't rule out seeing more of her in the future!

During the short amount of time that we were able to look into the life of Gine, we were able to see her daily activities while Bardock traversed the galaxy looking for planets to harvest in service of Freeza and his army. Though Gine was able to launch her son into space, helping him to escape the fate that befell the Saiyan race, she was not able to join Bardock in his final stand against Freeza and it is assumed that she died alongside her race when the alien despot's energy ball had struck the Planet Vegeta, though if she were to return, it wouldn't be the craziest thing we've seen in the series to date!

Reddit Artist Dreamonto shared this impressive take on the mother of Goku, giving her the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan herself, as her son had done for the first time battling against Freeza on the dying planet of Namek in the Dragon Ball Z series:

To date, Goku hasn't learned much about his parents, not getting the opportunity to learn the intricacies of the Saiyan race during his long days of training and fighting. Though he has sort of met his father during the spin-off series of Dragon Ball Heroes, this meeting has not taken place in the main continuity but we imagine that there are plenty of fans that are hoping for a Kakarot family reunion to take place at some point in the future.

