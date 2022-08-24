Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Black Frieza an Anime Makeover

Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month between its movie and the manga if you haven't noticed. The anime's latest flick is topping the global box office right now, and creator Akira Toriyama is ready to tackle a new arc on paper. Of course, the manga made sure to set up Goku's next adventure with a shocking Frieza tease. And now, one artist is bringing Black Frieza to life anime-style for fans to assess.

As you can see below, Twitter user AkatoDraw decided it was time someone imagined Black Frieza in color for anime lovers. The fan-illustrator borrowed the character's aesthetic from Dragon Ball Super: Broly before mixing up their color scheme. And as we expected, the makeover looks gorgeous.

After all, Black Frieza is not that dissimilar from Golden Frieza as far as looks are concerned. The forms are almost identical when it comes down to body modifications, but there is one clear difference. Just like Super Saiyan God versus Super Saiyan Blue, Frieza's new form simply swaps his gold tones out for black. His head and limbs are inked black while his torso takes on some silver-grey highlights. And given what we've seen of this new form, Black Frieza is the most powerful version of the character we've seen yet.

You can imagine just terrifying it would be to fight Frieza in this form, and our heroes got a taste of that firsthand. Goku and Vegeta were KO'd by a single punch from Vegeta, after all. Black Frieza is so confident in his power levels now that he doesn't mind toying with Goku unlike ever before. And hopefully, it won't be long before Dragon Ball Super brings Black Frieza to life on screen.

What do you make of Frieza's new form...? Where does it rank on your list of favorite Dragon Ball Super transformations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.