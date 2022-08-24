Dragon Ball Super Wraps Granolah Arc With an Open-Ended Promise

Dragon Ball Super has officially wrapped the Granolah the Survivor arc with the newest chapter of the series, and it's starting to set up the next major arc of the series with a curious open-ended promise. The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the most divisive arcs among fans ever since the manga continued the story far beyond where the anime came to an end, but it finally came to an end with the latest chapter of the series. Not only that, but it planted some major seeds for what's coming in the future with the next major arc.

The Granolah the Survivor arc has officially come to an end, and like the lead in to the arc seen in the final moments of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga, the final moments of the arc have dropped some major seeds for what could be coming next. Namely this is the form of a new open-ended promise for Goku, Vegeta, and even Granolah as each of them gets ready to train in order to take on the true strongest warrior of the universe. Whether it be Frieza and his new power up or not, Goku and the others will be ready for the next fight.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 87 of Dragon Ball Super puts the final stamp on the Granolah the Survivor arc as Frieza arrives and he reveals that he has trained to the point where he reached a powerful new transformation, dubbed Black Frieza. It's revealed that he has likely become the strongest in the universe as he's become so powerful that he was able to immediately defeat Gas, Goku, and Vegeta with a single hit. But his biggest tease is the fact that he's clearly going to come back to face Goku and Vegeta at some later this point of time because now he knows he's strong enough that he doesn't have to rush things.

This brings the arc to an end with an open-ended fashion as Goku and Vegeta now realize how much stronger than they need to become before Frieza makes his move, and Whis amped up the tease even more by noting that Frieza might not even be the strongest being alluded to before. With the series taking an extended hiatus before the next arc officially begins, it's going to be a while before we get to see which of these promises is actually kept.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next major arc?