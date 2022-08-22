Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Black Frieza in Full Color

Dragon Ball fans love a good villain, and over the years, the franchise has satisfied cravings with the help of Frieza. The tyrant has come a long way since he debuted in Dragon Ball Z, after all. With a few different forms under his belt, Frieza is someone to fear most of the time, and that was made clear this month when his latest form was revealed. And now, a piece of art is here imagining how Black Frieza looks in full color.

The update comes from ArcLithDraws over on Twitter as you can see below. The anime fan felt it was only right to give Black Frieza a color comeback, and the dark palate makes the form even scarier than we expected.

Black Frieza manga coloring + alt colors below pic.twitter.com/VwmkE7rTrs — ArcLith (@ArcLithDraws) August 20, 2022

In this piece, Frieza leans into shadowy hues as his arms, legs, and tail are covered in black. His torso is some inky purple accents as you can tell, and they are offset by a silvery torso. This color combo continues on Frieza's face. And of course, the character is coated in a purple aura similar to the one Vegeta summons while using Ultra Ego.

Obviously, this new form is different for Frieza, and it seems similar to Gold Frieza in how it colors the fighter. Now, the only question fans have is how powerful the form is at its peak. When Frieza debuts the power, he is able to take out Gas and Elec is total ease even though Goku and Vegeta struggled against the pair. Black Frieza went on to KO the Saiyans with a single punch to the gut, allowing him the chance to toy with the heroes for a change. Given what we have seen so far, Dragon Ball just gave Frieza the strongest power-up in the series, and there is no telling what Frieza has in store for it.

What do you think about this take on Black Frieza? How are you feeling about the form's sudden appearance? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.