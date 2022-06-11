Dragon Ball Super Fans in Isreal Break the Kamehameha World Record

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now rocking its way through theaters across the world, and fans in Isreal have celebrated the occasion in a pretty major way as they have teamed up to break the world record for most people performing the Kamehameha Wave in a single place! The Dragon Ball franchise remains one of the biggest action anime and manga series in the world, and the anticipation for the newest feature film has been through the roof. It's the first new anime release in quite some time, and thus fans all over have been flocking to theaters in order to check it out at first opportunity.

As reported by The Jerusalem Post, 974 participants gathered at the Central City theater in Isreal for a special screening of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It was here they were led by Goku voice actor in the Hebrew dub, Avi Meir, and Gohan voice actor, Uri Har Lev in the massive Kamehameha Wave. They officially broke the record previously held by fans attending San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019, which had 784 fans participating in the move. You can check out a clip of the action below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

974 Israeli Dragon Ball fans broke the World Record for 'The Most Amount of People Performing a Kamehameha together' on August 18 during a #DragonBallSuperSuperHero screening.



The previous record was set in 2019 when 784 people did it at SDCC.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now hitting theaters across North America and other international territories, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious as to how the movie turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the movie here.

The film has gone on to massive success around the world following its opening in Japan earlier this Summer, and it's likely far from slowing down as it continues to open in new international territories. We could very well see even more fans launching their own Kamehameha Waves in the future! Have you had the chance to check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Jerusalem Post