Dragon Ball Super: Why Black Frieza Needs a Comeback ASAP

Dragon Ball Super has finally brought its Super Hero Arc to a close, or so we think. In the one-hundredth chapter of the manga, readers were able to see Gohan Beast take down Cell Max as the Z-Fighters celebrated the defeat of the new Red Ribbon Army. Despite ending the latest storyline, creator Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro have been tight-lipped as to what the next arc of the shonen manga will cover. If the arc covers anything, it needs to have Frieza front and center.

Following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, Frieza returned to beguile Goku and Vegeta briefly as a part of the film that introduced Broly to the official canon of the series. When the Legendary Super Saiyan was defeated, the alien despot decided to leave the planet Earth once again, venturing into space to continue to build his brutal empire. Stumbling upon a Room of Spirit And Time, aka a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Frieza was able to train for the equivalent of ten years in a short amount of time and thus has gained his ultimate form, Black Frieza. Unveiling the form to cap off the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Frieza was able to "one-shot" both Goku and Frieza in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms. Needless to say, Frieza is once again the biggest threat to the universe.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Frieza Better Come Back And Soon

Frieza is now considered to be the strongest mortal in Universe 7, causing both Goku and Vegeta to kick their training into high gear as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While readers were given a fantastic introduction to Frieza's new transformation, it's been over one year since we saw the alien despot. Frieza's departure left the series on quite the cliffhanger and while the Super Hero Arc did inject some new moments into the movie adaptation, Dragon Ball Super needs to explore new territory.

Frieza has always been an amazing foil to both Goku and Vegeta, tied into their race's history thanks to destroying the Planet Vegeta and enslaving the Saiyan people before that. The alien despot has also been one of the best characters in Dragon Ball Super, especially during the Tournament of Power wherein his betrayals and teamwork with the Z-Fighters were some of the arcs shining moments. Now set up as an insurmountable force, Dragon Ball Super would be doing itself a disservice if it didn't have the next arc focused on the villain that has become an anime favorite.

Do you think Black Frieza will be the main villain of the next arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.