Dragon Ball Super Gives Update on Black Frieza's Power Level

If there is one thing Dragon Ball excels at, it is making power boosts. From kaio-ken to Super Saiyan, the series has done it all for its heroes. Of course, the villains of Dragon Balls don't slack with their various forms, and now the series has given a special update on Black Frieza some months after its debut.

For those keeping up with Dragon Ball, the phrase Black Frieza should be a familiar one. The manga introduced the form awhile back when Goku and Vegeta helped close an arc featuring Granolah. The trio came together to fight for the future of Planet Cereal, so they had to defeat a local gang. However, the arc ended abruptly when Black Frieza arrived on the planet and wiped out the foes before taking out our favorite Saiyans.

Despite being in their most powerful forms, Goku and Vegeta didn't stand a chance against Black Frieza. Now, the most recent issue of V-Jump has dropped a brand-new description of the form, so you can read it below:

"He easily KO'd Goku and Vegeta, who had reached the realm of the gods. You can't even begin to measure the extent of his power," the magazine shared.

Continuing, Dragon Ball Super went on to suggest Black Frieza makes the villain "close to even the God of Destruction." Even with their power boosts, Vegeta and Goku are not at a level they can take down Beerus or his comrades. This means Black Frieza really has changed the hierarchy of Dragon Ball, and that means the manga is poised to train our heroes to the bone.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super these days, the manga is ongoing and can be read on the Shonen Jump app. Of course, the Dragon Ball Super anime is over, and it can be binged on Crunchyroll these days. The franchise is planning to return to TV next year with a new show called Dragon Ball Daima. At this point, no word has been shared on how the anime will impact the Dragon Ball Super manga if all, so readers can stay tuned for now.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!