What Does Dragon Ball Have Planned for Black Frieza?

Dragon Ball Super might be working its way through a special arc adapting the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, but with Black Frieza still lingering in the background of it all, what does the manga have planned for the famous villain next? The Granolah the Survivor arc might have had released to a divisive response throughout its run, but it really was saving the biggest reveal for last. A massive cliffhanger revealed that Frieza had actually been spending time training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber and suddenly became the strongest warrior in the universe as a result.

But unfortunately that's where the intrigue left off. The last update we got on Dragon Ball Super's use of Black Frieza was the fact that Goku and Vegeta headed to Beerus' planet in order to train and somehow catch up to Frieza's godlike new level. With the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc now happening in the meantime, there's still lots of ground to cover with Frieza when it's all over. It's just a matter of figuring out the villain's next move.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: What's Next for Frieza?

It was revealed at the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime that Frieza was seeking to build up the Frieza Force once more, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly revealed that he was able to do so and nearly was able to get his plan off the ground before failing spectacularly. But the curious thing about the villain's newest transformation is that Frieza mentioned that he just happened upon a chamber and used it to train. It shows a growth of the villain through his experiences with Goku and Vegeta, and that's just much more dangerous than a new form would be.

Not only did Frieza essentially take down Goku and Vegeta with a single blow, but he's also got a fully formed army combing through the universe for something. He's been quietly amassing a huge empire while Goku and Vegeta had been distracted with smaller problems, and thus if he becomes the main villain of the following arc, this could be the biggest fight for Goku and Vegeta yet. Dragon Ball Super just needs to make it happen.

What do you want to see Dragon Ball Super do with Black Frieza next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!