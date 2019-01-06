‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Hits Brazil, Becomes Box Office’s Biggest Anime Film

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has yet to hit the United States, but the film is set to smash records when it does arrive. After all, the highly anticipated just hit up Brazil for its first non-Japanese screening and to say it has gone over well would be to put it lightly.

After all, fans in Brazil flocked to theaters to see Son Goku, and the country’s box office is honoring the Saiyan with cold hard cash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After opening in theaters, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has the highest-grossing opening of any Japanese film in Brazil. According to the site Omelete, the film’s reception has been overwhelming so far as thousands of tickets have been sold already.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly had debuted at the Brazilian box office. In its debut, the movie has sold over 106,000 tickets and grossed $1.6 million,” the outlet confirmed.

“As such, the film had the biggest opening day ever for Dragon Ball in Brazil and became the largest Japanese film in the country’s history.”

Over on social media, fans in Brazil have let their praise for the Dragon Ball film be known. A majority have said marketing for the film has been almost nonexistent. Aside from the occasional TV commercial, much of Dragon Ball Super‘s box office success is coming from word-of-mouth and longtime fans.

Of course, this is not the only market that is soaking up all the Dragon Ball goodness. Japan has been a major supporter of this latest film, and its box office numbers prove fans are putting their money where their mouth is. When the film was two weekends in, Dragon Ball Super: Broly became the franchise’s fastest movie to gross $2 billion yen. In its first three days at theaters, the movie stepped out with a major payday of $1.5 billion yen, proving the potency of Dragon Ball and the interest fans have in Broly’s long-awaited return.

With the film having just opened in Brazil, fans are sure its overall gross will topple the country’s top-grossing anime film. This reception bodes well for the impending premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in the west as Funimation preps its release. The film’s dub is slated to hit theaters on January 16, so fans have a little left to go before they can meet the franchise’s new Broly for themselves.

So, how hyped are you for Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.