New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Teases Super Saiyan God Vegeta Fight

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks away from debuting in Japan, and hype is getting real for the film. With Son Goku set to take on Broly, the anime feature is one of this year’s most-anticipated titles, and a new promo is out giving Vegeta a much-wanted spotlight.

Who knew Super Saiyan God would look so good on the fighter, huh?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a new commercial for Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live abroad, and it was there fans got a peek at Vegeta once more. The reel does repeat several pieces of stock footage, but the real treat comes when Super Saiyan God Vegeta comes on screen.

Couple seconds of extra footage in this one pic.twitter.com/HER4wdO4c5 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) November 15, 2018

As you can see above, the trailer begins with Broly powered up, and fans are shown the Saiyan as he goes off on Goku. The hero isn’t expecting the kind of power Broly has, and Goku’s Super Saiyan God form does not even bother the villain. However, it seems Vegeta has a little more luck.

The trailer sees Vegeta go Super Saiyan God and power up a massive energy blast. Broly is in his base form at that point, and he looks taken aback by his opponent’s godly form. The attack Vegeta sets out is powerful enough to break up an entire mountain, but fans know Super Saiyan God Vegeta won’t last long once Broly goes berserk.

The new commercial also features some panned-out action sequences of Goku and Vegeta fighting Broly. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will task the former enemies with tag-teaming the berserk Saiyan, but Broly’s power is rather unprecedented. It won’t be an easy tasking taking him down, but if anime has taught fans anything then it’s that Goku can do everything.

How do you think Vegeta looks in this TV spot…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”