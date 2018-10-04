‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals First-Look At Goku’s Mom

Dragon Ball Super introduced a slew of characters during its TV tenure, but it isn’t shying away anytime soon. In a couple month, the anime will return with its first feature film, and fans just learned a special someone will get their anime debut in the film.

Yes, that’s right. At long last, fans are about to meet Goku’s mother, and audiences got a first-look at the woman today.

As New York Comic Con kicks off, anime fans were taken by surprise when a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live. The clip, which can be seen above, details a ton of new information about Planet Vegeta. So, it only makes sense for Gine to show up.

At the trailer’s beginning, fans can see Bardock make a comeback, and the scarred Saiyan looks better than ever under Dragon Ball‘s design overhaul. As the reel moves forward, Goku’s dad is seen alluding to Freeza’s plan for the Saiyan race, and it ends with him sending Goku away from their home planet.

To say goodbye, a young Goku is put into an escape pod, and he is sent off by his dad and mom. Bardock is seen on one side of Gine as the female Saiyan tears up while saying goodbye to Goku. The young boy can only cry as he is sent away, and fans are shown a final look at Bardock and Gine embracing as they send their son off to safety.

For fans, this first-look at Gine marks her anime debut as the heroine has only been seen through manga one-shots and video games until now. The character debuted in Dragon Ball Minus and its Jaco the Galactic Patrolman special. Gine was said to be a butcher, and her power level was low enough to keep her off the front lines. After marrying Bardock, the pair had Goku, and she was presumed dead after Freeza destroyed Planet Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”