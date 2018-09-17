‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Artist Teases Film’s “Climactic” Fight

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be boasting some of the biggest battles of in the franchise yet, and this means that not everything can be captured by traditional 2D animation. But not to worry, as the fights will be as explosive as ever.

In a recent interview with CG Producer Yuuji Yoko’o, CG Director Kai Makino, and CG Line Producer Takuya Fukunaga (with translations provided by Todd Blankenship on Twitter), they teased the strange setting and awesome climactic battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They explain that director Tatsuya Nagamine wanted to take full advantage of CG animation for the film. The film will go through many locations (which has been further teased by the reveals of brand new planets), and in fact one of them could only be done in CG.

The new CG battleground was apparently be a highlight of the film, and it’s an alternate universe that could only be made with CG as it doesn’t exist in reality. Nagamine wanted the CG artists to run wild with it and experiment, so they are hoping the CG battle will be one fans have never seen before.

There is a focus on keeping up the pace of the CG battle due to the traditionally animated scenes before and after, but it seems that the fights in the film will use multiple avenues of animation in order to make the fight with Broly special. The fights in the film are sure to be a highlight overall as well.

The first trailer was sure to boast all of the coming fights such as Broly vs. Goku, Broly vs., and even Broly vs. Freeza, so with all of these fights, the final battle of the film will have to be explosive enough to top everything that comes before. But with how much passion this team has for the project, everyone just might be happy in the end.

Fans will be waiting to see this wild climactic battle when Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”