‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Bardock English Voice Actor

Dragon Ball Super: Broly had a major showing at New York Comic-Con 2018, and the panel for it was packed to the brim with talent. The biggest announcement of the panel was indeed the new trailers, but also the confirmation of Bardock’s English voice actor.

Returning from previous portrayals of the character, Sonny Strait will be performing the new take on Bardock in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Strait should be a familiar name with fans as he’s provided the voices for Krillin, General Blue, and the previously mentioned Bardock. With the debut of the newest English dub trailer for the film during the New York Comic-Con panel, ADR Director Monica Rial (and the voice of Bulma) confirmed that Strait would be portraying Bardock for the new film as well.

As for Bardock’s significant other, and Goku’s mother, Gine, that’s being kept under wraps for now. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Goku’s mother, as she’s never been portrayed in the anime before. And now the voice actress is another mystery. The same goes for the tweaked origin story of Goku’s journey to Earth, which presents new elements never seen in the anime. The film’s new elements come from the short manga story Dragon Ball Minus, which is getting its first anime adaptation.

At least the new Bardock will be performed by a familiar voice. Fans will see and hear more of Bardock when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”