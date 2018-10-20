‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares New Look at Bardock

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is shaking up the franchise in big ways, and one of the elements fans have been curious about is the new take on Planet Vegeta and Goku’s father Bardock.

The trailers released so far tease a much different Bardock than fans are used to, and now fans can get a closer look at Bardock’s new design thanks to some promotional materials for the film.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine revealed a couple of new looks at the new Bardock. One of which is a new scan promoting the film itself, which gives fans a full body look at the characters, and the other is a bit more dynamic though it is slightly different from Bardock’s movie design.

Bardock will soon be coming to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game in Japan, and so he got a slightly different design for his card (which you can see here). The fierce pose he takes for the card is more reminiscent of the Bardock fans remember from Bardock – The Father of Goku, and there’s even a hint of his Riot Javelin attack. The new pose is a bit clearer in the promo for his addition:

Bardock’s upgraded design and newer character has many fans curious for the film, but it’s just exciting to see the character again after such a long absence from the franchise. The fact that his newer take will be fully canon ups the ante too. Fans will see how Bardock shakes out when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia and New Zealand.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”